LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Fish Ladder Music Park Opens

Lansing is getting a new riverfront destination.

The Fish Ladder Music Park will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m.

The park is located on East Cesar Chavez Avenue along the river.

Community leaders like Mayor Andy Schor will speak at the private ceremony.

The public grand opening starts at 6 p.m. with live music.

The Annual Great Divide Event

The Meridian Township and East Lansing Fire Departments will compete in an annual competition to see who can cut a car in half the fastest.

The annual Great Divide Event happens on Friday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Home Depot on Newman Road in Okemos.

The car-cutting competition starts at 1 pm.

The event will also feature vendors and a performance by the Williamston High School marching band.

'Rivalry Week: A House Divided' Special

Rivalry week is here as the Spartans and the Wolverines prepare to clash at Spartan Stadium tomorrow night in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Make sure you tune in today at 6:30 for our 'Rivalry Week: A House Divided' special, getting you ready for tomorrow’s action by taking a look at what the game means to fans here in our neighborhoods.

That's tonight at 6:30, right before game 1 of the World Series, right here on FOX 47.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening today: music park opening, Great Divide Event, Rivalry Week Special

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Friday morning forecast

Variable clouds and sunshine throughout the day.

Continued chilly with highs around 50 degrees.

Less windy, with WNW winds backing off to 5-10 mph.



WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Mid-Michigan families face uncertainty as SNAP benefit issuances are paused

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.