LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Mural unveiling

A new piece of art in Lansing is being unveiled this morning.

It's a new mural painted on the exterior of the Stage One Performing Arts Center in North Lansing by Dustin Hunt, a member of the Muralmatics.

At the unveiling, neighbors can learn the story behind the mural.

It’s being unveiled at 9 a.m. at the Stage One Performing Arts Center Rear Entrance.

Lansing Bless Fest

Are you looking for a free family-friendly event to attend today?

Neighbors can check out live rap and hip-hop performances on Lansing’s riverfront at the Flo-Fest this evening as part of the Lansing Bless Fest.

Kids can enjoy several fun activities during the event from 6 to 9 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park in Lansing.

Cruise-in Car Show

It’s the fourth Friday of the month, and that means Jackson neighbors can attend another Cruise-In Car Show.

During the free event, neighbors can check out car-lined streets and festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Jackson.

You can also check out a live music performance at Horace Blackman Park at True Community Credit Union Square.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: mural unveiling, Bless Fest, Cruise-In Car Show

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Friday morning forecast

Patchy fog in the morning, quickly giving way to mostly sunny skies.

Warm and pleasant with highs in the low 80s.

Calm winds turning southwest at 4-8 mph in the afternoon.



WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Michigan lawmaker introduces bill to limit deployment of out-of-state military forces

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.