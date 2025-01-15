HAPPENING TODAY: MSU community conversation, informational webinar, networking series

Colin Jankowski

We're getting closer to this weekend's Lions game! Cedar and I are very excited! She can't wait to cheer on the team as they take on the Commanders!

Today's Weather Forecast

HAPPENING TODAY WX 0115

Mostly cloudy skies continue today, with the potential for a few flurries.

Some clearing is possible later in the afternoon.

Remaining very cold with highs in the low 20s, and wind chills in the low teens and single-digits.

Three top local stories

MSU Conversations on community benefits

MSU is looking for neighbor's feedback.

The MSU Center for Community and Economic Development is hosting the first ever Conversations on Community Benefits and Equitable Development at East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

The event will be broken up into three sessions throughout 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MiABLE informational webinar

MiABLE is hosting a free informational webinar to help neighbors learn about how their program helps people with disabilities.

Neighbors can learn how to open an account, eligibilty criteria and how funds can be used for qualifying expenses.

The webinar will take place at 6 pm tonight, click here to register.

Emerging developer and contractor networking series

The Ingham County Housing Trust Fund and Ingham County Lank Bank is hosting its second emerging developer and contractor networking event.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about the need for more developers and contractors in the Lansing area to address local housing needs.

It is being held at the Comfort Zone Cigar Lounge and Bistro from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

The big picture; Diaper distribution in our neighborhoods

Linda Karl, organizer of Capital Area Diaper Bank, says a 50% cut in how many diapers she receives could have impacts across Mid-Michigan neighborhoods.

Read the full article: Neighborhood diaper banks face supply issue

