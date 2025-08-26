Happening Today: ModPods conversation, community listening session, farmers market

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

ModPods conversation

Earlier this month, Larry Wallace told us how the Lansing City Council approved a resolution that would create a safe space for unhoused people.

Following that approval, the city has purchased 50 ModPods.

Now, the Lansing Human Relations and Community Services Advisory Board is hosting the first community conversation about the future of the ModPod community tonight at 5:30 at the Foster Community Center.

Community Listening Session

Ingham County officials also want to hear from neighbors as they develop the county’s first Sustainability Action Plan.

The first of four listening sessions is being held today, starting at 6 p.m. at the Ingham County Human Services Building in Lansing.

Farmers Market at the Capitol

The Farmers Market at the Capitol is back.

Neighbors can stop by the Capitol this morning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to purchase goods from local farms and businesses.

The market accepts SNAP Bridge Cards and Double Up Food Bucks, providing opportunities for all our neighbors to get fresh, local produce.



Variable sun and clouds today with a few afternoon showers possible.

Continued cool with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

Northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph at times.

