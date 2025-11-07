LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Michigan Avenue Intersections Face Weekend Closures

Beginning today, the Howard Street, Homer Street, and Morgan Lane intersections on Michigan Avenue will experience intermittent closures for paving operations.

The intermittent restrictions are expected to last until Saturday, with remaining closures continuing until November 20.

Detours will be posted.

Harris Nature Center Hosts Sensory-Friendly Event

The Harris Nature Center in Meridian Township is hosting a special after-hours event for people with sensory processing needs tonight, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

The free event will feature reduced sounds and lighting, a quiet room, and sensory kits.

Neighbors of all ages and abilities can attend with no registration required.

Pumpkin Composting Available

Do you still have your carved pumpkin sitting around a week after Halloween?

Well, if you do, you can drop off your pumpkin to be composted at the Cart Recycling Drop-Off Center until November 15, providing an environmentally friendly disposal option for seasonal decorations.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: Michigan Ave Closures, Pumpkin Composting, Sensory-Friendly Event

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Friday morning forecast

Scattered showers this morning, giving way to afternoon sun and clouds.

Mild today with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Breezy with SSW winds at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times.



WATCH: The top story from yesterday

East Lansing Downtown Management Board urging city council to consider a loitering ordinance to combat safety issues

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.