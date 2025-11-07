Happening Today: Michigan Ave Closures, Pumpkin Composting, Sensory-Friendly Event

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.
Michigan Avenue Intersections Face Weekend Closures
Beginning today, the Howard Street, Homer Street, and Morgan Lane intersections on Michigan Avenue will experience intermittent closures for paving operations.
The intermittent restrictions are expected to last until Saturday, with remaining closures continuing until November 20.
Detours will be posted.
Harris Nature Center Hosts Sensory-Friendly Event
The Harris Nature Center in Meridian Township is hosting a special after-hours event for people with sensory processing needs tonight, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.
The free event will feature reduced sounds and lighting, a quiet room, and sensory kits.
Neighbors of all ages and abilities can attend with no registration required.
Pumpkin Composting Available
Do you still have your carved pumpkin sitting around a week after Halloween?
Well, if you do, you can drop off your pumpkin to be composted at the Cart Recycling Drop-Off Center until November 15, providing an environmentally friendly disposal option for seasonal decorations.
Scattered showers this morning, giving way to afternoon sun and clouds.
Mild today with highs in the middle to upper 50s.
Breezy with SSW winds at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times.
