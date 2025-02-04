HAPPENING TODAY: Meridian Township Meeting and A Tale of Two Economies

Sarah Poulos

(WSYM) - Mid-Michigan! Neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos here! When I was grabbing a coffee at Bestsellers Coffee and Bookstore I met neighbors Bob and Charlotte Wilks. They told me about one of the most accident-prone intersections in the area. The intersection happened to be right by where they live. Last summer, a roundabout was put in, by the Ingham County Road Department in hopes of changing how many crashes occurred. Before the roundabout opened last fall, I met with Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth for some crash statistics.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today WX 0204

Leftover icy spots possible this morning, otherwise dry with fair travel conditions.

Colder with highs only topping the mid 20s, and wind chills in the teens.

Mostly cloudy skies with a few sunny breaks possible.

Three top local stories

Meridian Township Meeting

Tim Dempsey stepped into the role of Meridian Township Manager last month after a months-long search and is now making his first Meridian Township Board meeting appearance.

According to the meeting agenda, Dempsey is expected to present the 2024 Township Annual Report to neighbors, giving neighbors a complete overview of 2024 operations.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. tonight in the Meridian Township Municipal Building in Okemos.

A Tale of Two Economies

You can learn about the state of Michigan's economy at the Tale of Two Economies event hosted by MSU’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research.

The lunch-and-learn event will explore the rift between the perception of Michigan's economy and reality.

The free event takes place at 11:45 a.m. this afternoon in the Mackinac Room of the Anderson House Office Building in downtown Lansing.

To register for the event online, click here.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Michigan lawmakers respond to tariffs possibly affecting our neighborhoods

Democratic lawmakers held a press conference to discuss the impact tariffs could have on Michigan businesses but GOP lawmakers say this could have positive impacts.

Read the full article: Michigan lawmakers respond to tariffs possibly affecting our neighborhoods

