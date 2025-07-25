Happening Today: mental health forum and Eaton County special meeting

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

PIHP Procurement Public Legislative Forum

New proposed restructuring by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services could impact how mental health services are funded, managed, and delivered across Michigan.

And Lifeways in Jackson is hosting a Public Legislative Forum to help educate neighbors on the potential changes.

Neighbors can attend the event from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lifeways in Jackson.

Commissioners Special Meeting

Eaton County Board Commissioners are continuing their discussion on the 2025/2026 budget at a special meeting this morning.

A lack of funding could lead to potential cuts to a variety of essential services.

Our Eaton County neighborhood reporters, Travis Hicks and Will Lemmink, are attending the event tomorrow at 9 a.m. at the Eaton County Courthouse.

Tune in to FOX47 News at 10 p.m. to hear what commissioners had to say.

