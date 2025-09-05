LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Memorial Service

Neighbors are coming together to remember those who died in the Abbey Gate attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

13 U.S. Service members and 170 Afghan civilians were killed in the bombing of Abbey Gate back in August 2021.

The bilingual service begins at 5 p.m. at the Francis Park Pavilion in Lansing.

School Calming Space Opening

Mental and emotional health are important for students’ learning... and Winans Elementary School is opening a new dedicated calming space today.

The space was funded by a donation from The Gregory H. Montgomery Jr. Foundation for Ultimate Growth.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning marks the official opening of the space.

Cookout Fundraiser

Holt Public Schools are raising funds for the fall sports season with their annual cookout today.

Neighbors can stop by and order hot dogs, chips, cookies, soda, and water before the first high school home football game of the season.

The 31st Annual Education Foundation Community Cookout runs from 5 to 6:45 p.m. or until food runs out.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: memorial service, school calming space, cookout fundraiser

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Friday morning forecast

WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Woman shot in head on I-96 in possible road rage incident, daughter seeks answers

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.