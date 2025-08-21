Happening Today: Meet the Spartans, Civil War exhibit, Martial Arts Academy re-opening

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Limited Time Civil War Exhibit

Jackson neighbors who want to visit history should check out a limited-time exhibit at the Ella Sharp Museum. The museum is partnering with the Jackson County Michigan Historical Society to bring neighbors a Michigan in the Civil War exhibit.

Neighbors can check out over 60 artifacts and photographs, illuminating the stories of the Michiganders who served during the Civil War.

The exhibit is on display now through the end of September.

Martial Arts Academy Re-opening

Okemos students can learn some confidence and discipline for the new school year at a Grand Re-Opening Event.

The Mid-Michigan Academy of Martial Arts is celebrating its new location with a ribbon-cutting event that includes its “Become Unstoppable Clinic” and free martial arts classes

It all takes place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the new Mid–Michigan Academy of Martial Arts on Marsh Rd. in Okemos.

MSU Meet the Spartans

Fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite players at MSU’s “Meet the Spartans” event today.

The 17-year-long tradition was canceled back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is finally returning to the fall football season.

Parking will be free on campus in lots 79, 62, and 39 for the free event.

Neighbors can meet the athletes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Spartan Stadium.



Some clouds and patchy fog this morning, giving way to sunshine.

Comfortable with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Light northeasterly winds at 6-12 mph.



