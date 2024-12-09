HAPPENING TODAY: Meet Jackson City Council Member Freddie Dancy, Donate to Holiday Giving Donation Drive

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today, a low-pressure system will continue influencing our weather, but we will maintain mild conditions until tonight. The rain showers that have been widespread this morning will taper off by this afternoon, giving way to dry conditions with a high near 49°F. However, it will be windy with sustained winds of 13mph and gusts nearing 22mph.

Tuesday through Thursday: Significant changes arrive as a trough ushers in a much colder air mass. Tuesday's highs will drop to the upper 30s, falling further to a high of 31°F by Wednesday and only reaching 18°F by Thursday. The cold air flowing over Lake Michigan will intensify lake effect snow, which is expected to begin Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning. Increasing winds during this period will drive wind chill values to near 0°F, so prepare for frigid conditions and impacts to your Wednesday and Thursday commute.

Friday and Weekend: While conditions will dry out on Friday, lingering chances of light snow showers will remain through the weekend. Temperatures will stay below normal, with a gradual warming trend expected by Sunday, when highs should return to the upper 30s.

Stay safe and bundle up as the winter chill sets in later this week!

Jackson City Council Member Freddie Dancy is holding a neighborhood meeting for the Second Ward tonight from 6-8 p.m. at the Boos Recreation Center.

Neighbors will have the chance to meet Dancy and learn about recent police activity in the area, the city's Home Rehabilitation Program, and efforts to replace lead service lines.

Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton and Clinton Counties are holding their annual Holiday Giving Donation Drive drop-off today from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

They are receiving hundreds of toys, home essentials, clothing items and more for families and individuals in need this holiday season.

Neighbors can drop off donations to the Cristo Rey Children's Home at the St. Vincent Campus on West Willow Street in Lansing.

Public Act 233 will allow the state to approve large scale renewable resources in local communities and can override a local community decision.

Local neighbors are pushing back for more control of their communities.

