Happening Today: Medicaid rally, Summer Safety Plan, Juneteenth celebration

A mix of sun and clouds today with the chance for isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer and a bit muggier with highs returning to the low 80s.

Isolated storms late tonight could give way to a wave of stronger storms on Saturday morning.

Summer solstice tonight at 10:42 PM.

Rally to protect Medicaid

Neighbors are rallying today in support of Medicaid and Healthcare workers.

Michigan Families for Fair Care is hosting a rally today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UM Health Sparrow Hospital.

They are protesting Republican Representative Tom Barrett’s recent votes that they say prioritize tax breaks for the wealthy over working families.

2025 Summer Safety Plan

Lansing Police are looking to keep neighbors safe this summer with their 2025 Summer Safety Plan.

The community-focused initiative is meant to prevent gun violence through focused deterrence, data-driven deployment, and community policing strategies.

Mayor Andy Schor, along with LPD leaders, will outline the new program at 9:30 a.m. at Rotary Park.

Juneteenth celebration

Meridian Township is celebrating freedom today with its 5th annual Juneteenth celebration.

Neighbors can enjoy live music, dancing, yard games, vendors, and more.

The event is free and open to all neighbors from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Marketplace on the Green Pavilion.

Jackson Community Ambulance awaits $630,000 in unpaid state prison emergency services

Jackson Community Ambulance awaits $630,000 in unpaid emergency service bills to Michigan prisons as state officials push for immediate funding.

Read the full article: Jackson Community Ambulance awaits $630,000 in unpaid state prison emergency services

