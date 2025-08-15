Happening Today: MDARD seeking public input and "We Are Water" Poetry Contest launches

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

MDARD Seeks Public Input

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development wants your feedback.

Throughout August, MDARD is accepting public comment for the proposed drafts of the Generally Accepted Agricultural and Management Practices.

The deadline to submit your comments is 5 p.m. on September 5th.

You can read more about the proposed draft GAAMPs here.

Comments can be submitted here.

"We Are Water” Poetry Contest

A poetry contest to celebrate an essential part of life on Earth launches today.

The “We Are Water” Poetry Contest centers on the importance of protecting Michigan’s freshwater lakes, rivers and groundwater.

The deadline to submit your poems is at midnight on October 27th.

A full list of guidelines:



The contest is limited to people living in Ingham, Clinton & Eaton counties

Must be age 10 & older

Neighbors can submit up to 3 poems, each 25 lines or less, including the title and blank lines between stanzas.

Prizes—The winning 5 poems will each receive a cash award of $150 and be featured on Poetry Signs along walking paths in Lansing’s Tollgate Drain Wetlands.

Information to submit your poems can be found here.



Temperatures top out around 88°F.

Mostly sunny skies prevail as we continue to benefit from high pressure keeping us nice and dry.

Get outdoors while you can, because this pleasant weather will be followed by several days that bring scattered showers and thunderstorm chances.

