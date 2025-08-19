Happening Today: Master Plan survey, community chat, farmers market

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Delta Township Master Plan Survey

Delta Township officials want to hear from you.

The Township is currently conducting a public survey to gather input from neighbors that will help officials develop the 2025 Master Plan.

It will help to create a blueprint plan of development for Delta Township for the next 10 years.

Neighbors have until August 23 to complete the survey.

Click here to access it.

Charlotte Community Chat

Last week, Michigan Country and the League of Women Voters Lansing Area hosted a Community Care Drive.

Now, they are gathering for a community chat to hear what neighbors see they need in their community.

Neighbors can attend the event at the Charlotte Community Library in the Spartan Room from 12 to 2 p.m.



Grand River's Farmer Market

If you're in the mood for fresh produce, you should think about heading over to the Grand River’s Farmer Market in Jackson.

The event is held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at South Waterloo Street across from Henry Ford Jackson Hospital.

WATCH: What's happening today

HAPPENING TODAY 0819

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Tuesday morning forecast

Mostly cloudy skies today with isolated showers and a few thunderstorms.

Mild, but much more humid with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Light WSW winds at 5-10 mph.

WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Lansing's legislative gridlock: Political divide leads to historically slow bill passage

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.