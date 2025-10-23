Happening today: master plan survey and rural development grant proposals

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

St. Johns Master Plan and Park Plan

The City of St. Johns wants to hear your feedback.

The St. Johns Master Plan & Parks Plan Feedback Survey is now open, inviting community input on important topics like redevelopment, transportation, and park enhancements.

Take just five minutes to share your thoughts and help shape the future of your city.

Rural Development Fund Grants

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is accepting grant proposals for infrastructure and sustainability projects.

These Rural Development Fund Grants aim to bolster land-based industries and improve vital infrastructure, supporting the economic vitality of rural communities throughout Michigan.

You have until 5 p.m. on December 3 to submit a proposal.



Mostly cloudy with scattered showers continuing today.

Staying chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Continued breezy with WNW winds at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

