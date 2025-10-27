Happening today: Master Plan Open House and road reopening delayed

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

St. Johns Master Plan Open House

Today, neighbors are invited to attend the St. Johns Master Plan & Parks and Recreation Plan Open House.

This event will provide an opportunity for neighbors to engage with the draft plans and offer feedback to local officials.

It begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Clinton County Courthouse.

Road reopening delayed

Attention neighbors: The opening date for East Street, which stretches from Lake Lansing Road to Randall Street, has been delayed until the end of this week.

East Street is currently closed due to utility work conducted by Consumers Energy and is expected to remain closed until the end of the day on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Detours are in effect, and you can view a map of the affected area for more details.

