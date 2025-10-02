Happening today: Manufacturing Day, blood drive, Beauty for Ashes Gala

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Manufacturing Day Celebration

Lansing Community College and Capital Area Manufacturing Council are kicking off National Manufacturing Day with a press conference at 9 a.m.

After the conference, attendees can attend a tour of the LCC West Campus.

Neighbors, educators, and students are invited to attend.

Blood drive

And Lansing Community College is also teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive today.

Neighbors who donate are eligible for a $10 Amazon gift card.

If you are interested in donating, stop by the Gannon Building from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beauty for Ashes Gala

Neighbors can support victims of sex trafficking at the Beauty for Ashes Gala tonight.

At the event, guests can hear stories from survivors while supporting the House of Promise, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Lansing.



Partly to mostly cloudy skies give way to decreasing clouds this evening.

Following a chilly start, highs will remain unseasonably warm in the mid-70s.

South-southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.



