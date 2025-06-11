Happening Today: Legislative Softball Game, traffic shift, Concerts in the Park

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.



Mostly sunny with hazy skies today thanks to lingering wildfire smoke.

Air quality is expected to remain at moderate levels, meaning only those who are especially sensitive to air pollution could experience health effects.

Much warmer with highs climbing to the low 80s, and SW winds at 10-20 mph.

Legislative softball game

The third annual Legislative Softball Game takes place tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Michigan State University Secchia Stadium.

During the bipartisan event, legislators, staff and lobbyists play a softball game while raising money for charity.

Doors open for neighbors at 6 p.m. with parking available in the Jenison Lot on campus.

Lansing traffic shift

Lansing neighbors may be impacted by a lane shift downtown that begins this morning.

Starting at 8 a.m., westbound traffic on Ottawa St. between Capitol Ave. and Walnut St. will be shifted into the center turn lane for the Timber Equipment Showcase.

It is expected to last until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

St. Johns Concerts in the Park

Tonight is the first St. Johns Concerts in the Park of the season.

The 126th Army Band of the Michigan National Guard will be kicking off the 22nd season tonight at 7 p.m. and St. Johns City Park.

All concerts are free and open to all neighbors, rain or shine!

Eaton County's justice puzzle: Delta patrol saved while prosecutor staff shrinks

The Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office is already stretched thin, handling about 7,000 cases a year with just 10 prosecutors, and could face deeper strain after the rejection of public safety millage.

Read the full article: Eaton County's justice puzzle: Delta patrol saved while prosecutor staff shrinks

