(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

WATCH WHAT IS HAPPENING

TODAY IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

HAPPENING TODAY: LCC Graduation and a downtown Lansing road closure

Today's Weather Forecast

Friday Morning Forecast 0516

Top local stories

LCC Graduation

It’s graduation season, and graduating students at LCC will walk across the stage tonight.

Lansing Community College is hosting its 67th commencement ceremony tonight at 6 p.m. at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center on MSU’s Campus.

According to LCC, over 1,600 students are eligible to be honored at this year’s ceremony.

Lansing road closures

A road detour may impact neighbors living in downtown Lansing.

Beginning this morning at 6 a.m. Southbound Grand Ave. from Ottawa St. to Michigan Ave. will be closed for building repairs.

A detour will be provided until construction wraps up around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Advance Peace in Lansing faces funding cuts despite success

A Lansing gun violence prevention program that helped reduce shootings by 19% faces cuts after losing over $1 million in federal funding, as survivors hope the work continues.

Read the full article: Advance Peace in Lansing faces funding cuts despite success

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

