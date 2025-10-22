Happening today: Lansing Strong open house and two fundraisers

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Lansing Strong open house

Lansing Strong, a dedicated special needs sports team, is inviting neighbors to their Open House this evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at the Gier Community Center.

This event will showcase the opportunities available for athletes and volunteers.

Neighbors can expect to meet athletes, hear inspiring stories, and learn how to get involved in the upcoming season.

Road rage victim fundraiser

Neighbors are uniting to support Ginger Gibbs, a neighbor who was shot in the head on August 28th on I-96.

You can help support Ginger by attending a BLINGO Bingo fundraiser this evening to help Ginger during her recovery.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at Tony M's Restaurant in Lansing.

Unfolding Potential Breakfast

Origami Rehabilitation will host its annual Unfolding Potential Breakfast fundraiser at Eagle Eye Banquet Center this morning from 8:00 to 9:00 AM.

This impactful event raises funds to support Origami's mission of helping children and adults maximize their rehabilitation potential and regain their independence.

Neighbors can support the organization during its largest fundraising event of the year.



Showers continue throughout the day, with chilly and breezy conditions.

Highs will be held to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Westerly winds at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times.



