Road work

Lansing neighbors, listen up, your commute this morning could be impacted by road repairs.

Beginning at 4 a.m., Grand River Ave. and Saginaw St. will be impacted for roadway repair work.

Grand River Ave., from Howard Ave. to Wood St., will be reduced to two lanes of traffic, and Saginaw St., from Cleveland St. to Howard St., will have intermittent two-lane closures.

Officials say traffic will be maintained in both directions.

The lane shifts are expected to be completed by the end of the day on September 22.

New ballot access platform

The Michigan Department of State is launching a new online program to better accommodate military and overseas voters.

The new system allows overseas active military members to fill out an absentee ballot and send it to their clerk’s office through a secure online portal.

Previously, overseas military members would have to return an absentee ballot through the mail... potentially allowing for increased delays.

The program publicly launches today.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening today: Lansing road work and new ballot access program

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Monday morning forecast

Sunny skies expected today as high pressure lingers over the region.

Unseasonably warm and summerlike with highs in the low 80s.

Light ENE winds at 4-8 mph.



WATCH: The top story from yesterday

St. Johns Lions fans celebrate big win against Chicago Bears at local sports bar

