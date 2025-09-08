Happening Today: lane closure, community workshop, career center survey

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Lansing lane closure

Lansing neighbors, you could be impacted by a lane closure.

Beginning this morning, Michigan Ave. between Howard St. and Friendship Circle will be reduced to one lane of traffic in either direction for roadway repair.

Detours will be provided to help mitigate traffic build-up.

The lane closures are expected to last until mid-October.

Community Workshop No.1

The City of East Lansing is working with a consultant to develop a five-year consolidated plan for housing and community development efforts, and they want to hear from neighbors.

Throughout September, neighbors can take part in three community workshops.

The first workshop is tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. in Classroom B at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

Jackson Area Career Center Survey

The Jackson Area Career Center wants to hear from neighbors on what short, affordable workshops they want to take part in that can help adults gain new skills.

Some potential topics can include arts and crafts, life skills, and health and wellness workshops.

You can find a link to fill out the survey here.



Today's weather forecast

Dry and sunny conditions prevail. However, be prepared to bundle up.

Out the door temperatures will be in the low 40s for the very early hours.

Highs should reach 71°F, still below our normal high of about 77°F for this time of year.

Expect light winds out of the south at about 3mph.



