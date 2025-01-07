HAPPENING TODAY: lack of diaper bank funding, PreK for All, Meridian Township manager contract

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Mostly cloudy skies continue today, with a stray flurry possible.

Continued unseasonably cold with highs in the mid 20.

Wind chills will hover in the teens and single-digits thanks to NW winds at 10-15 mph.

Three top local stories

Ingham County Diaper Bank Cuts

Recently, Ingham County officials cut funding for diaper banks in our neighborhoods.

Neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos is meeting was Mason Community Services today to learn how they are looking to help neighbors who relied on the diaper bank funding.

MiLEAP PreK for All

Over the summer of 2024, we told you about Governor Gretchen Whitmer investing 130 million dollars into PreK for All.

Now in 2025, MiLEAP is hosting a virtual press conference today at 2 pm to promote no-cost PreK for Michigan 4-year-olds.

There is still time to enroll your 4-year-old this school year and save an estimated $10,000 a year according to MiLEAP.

Meridian Township Manager Contract

The Meridian Township Board is expected to vote on the township manager contract for Timothy Dempsey, who was appointed by the board last month.

The meeting begins at 6 pm tonight at the Township Municipal Building.

Neighborhood reporter Colin Jankowski is attending the meeting tonight.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

IN-DEPTH: Some say receivership at Sycamore hasn’t solved the problem

The city told us since the receivership agreement started, no units at Sycamore Townhomes have been brought back into compliance.

Read the full article: IN-DEPTH: Some say receivership at Sycamore hasn’t solved the problem

