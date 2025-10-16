LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Journey to Justice Tour

The Journey to Justice Tour is stopping in our neighborhood today.

The tour aims to bring awareness to solitary confinement with a model solitary cell, immersive experiences and poetry performances.

The bus stops at the East Walk and Steps of the Capitol from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Petals & Pinecones Fundraiser

Petals & Pinecones is hosting a fundraiser dinner this evening to celebrate 15 years.

The Christ-based, mentor organization helps women ages 13 to 24 across the Lansing area to grow, develop, and build connections.

You can donate by clicking here.

Conflict Resolution Day

Today is Conflict Resolution Day, a holiday that promotes peaceful methods of conflict resolution and fosters understanding.

It began 20 years ago, back in 2005, by the Association for Conflict Resolution... always falling on the third Thursday of October.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening today: Journey to Justice tour, Petals & Pinecones, Conflict Resolution Day

WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Lansing has recorded zero cyclical retaliatory shootings in 2025, a dramatic improvement from the 10 incidents reported in 2024, according to Lansing police data.

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.