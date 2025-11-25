LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Bus Driver Job Opportunities

Are you looking for a job?

Well, Dean Transportation is hosting open interviews in Lansing today from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for school bus driver positions supporting Lansing School District and Ingham ISD.

The company is offering starting wages of up to $25.50 per hour, with online applications available for neighbors who are unable to attend.

Jackson Road Closure

Neighbors in Jackson, listen up,

Fourth Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Street will be closed to all through traffic on Tuesday for necessary repairs.

The closure will affect the entire stretch between the two intersections, and residents are advised to seek alternate routes.

Leaf Pickup Update

The Leslie Department of Public Works crew is finishing collecting the remaining fall leaves from neighbors’ curbs this week.

Neighbors who still have leaves to dispose of are asked to rake or blow them to the curb while keeping the roadway clear, with crews working to collect every pile as quickly as possible.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening today: job opportunities, road closure, leaf pickup

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Tuesday morning forecast

Periods of rain, tapering off in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Light southeasterly winds at 4-8 mph.



WATCH: The top story from yesterday

5 final locations chosen for Lansing Mod Pods, residents weigh in

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.