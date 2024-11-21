HAPPENING TODAY: JATA board meeting, turkey giveaway, Eagle mega site discussion

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Still Watching our Precipitation Types Throughout the Day Today

We are still tracking the rain and snow showers this morning as low pressure begins to track south along Lake Michigan. As we head later in the day the snow showers will be more focused to the south with higher accumulations in areas off to the southwest near Kalamazoo. Our southern neighborhoods in Jackson County could see some more snow in the afternoon, but not a ton of accumulations. The morning drive could see some slushy snow. Make sure to stay weather-aware when heading out the door in the morning. Highs today will be cold in the mid to upper 30's with wind chills making it feel below freezing in some of our neighborhoods today.

Three top local stories

JATA Board Meeting

The Jackson Area Transportation Authority has been plagued by safety concerns that we've been following for months.

Last week, we told you about a recent MDOT inspection that took two buses off the road.

Neighborhood Reporter Darius Udrys will attend a JATA board meeting tonight at 3 p.m. to continue pushing board members for answers.

Jackson Turkey Giveaway

Also in Jackson today, police are helping neighbors during the holidays.

High grocery costs could impact neighbors this Thanksgiving.

To help out, Jackson Police are hosting their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive-thru event today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

Neighbors can pick up a free turkey without leaving their cars.

Eagle Township Board Meeting

The Eagle Township Megasite has been at the top of neighbors' minds since it was first proposed, and ultimately rejected.

One of neighbors' main issues with the 1200 acres of farmland project was transparency when Eagle Township Board Members and LEAP signed non-disclosure agreements from MEDC.

Neighbors are expected to talk further about the rejected mega site tonight at an Eagle Township meeting at 6 p.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

East Lansing Police confirm identity of person of interest in double homicide investigation

FOX 47 news continues to cover the two bodies that East Lansing police found inside a freezer in an East Lansing apartment.

On Tuesday, ELPD identified a person of interest who is deceased.

On Wednesday, FOX 47 obtained search warrant paperwork that pointed to the identity of the person of interest and was later confirmed by ELPD.

Read the full article to see the identity of the person of interest: UPDATE: East Lansing Police confirm identity of person of interest in double homicide investigation

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

