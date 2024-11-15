HAPPENING TODAY: It's opening day and a rivalry battle in East Lansing

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Friday AM Forecast 1114

The main batch of rain that affected most of us Thursday is working off to the east. That means it's going to be dry, but mostly cloudy today. Highs today will top out in the low to mid-50s, which is actually above average for this time of year. Tonight will also be dry with clearing skies and lows in the mid-30s

Three top local stories

East Lansing

In East Lansing, Michigan State volleyball takes on the Michigan Wolverines at the Breslin Center the two rivals will be battling for bragging rights and state flag pride trophy the game is a 6pm.

Across Our Neighborhoods

It’s opening day and hunters across our neighborhoods are heading out in hopes of a successful hunt.

And there are around 600,000 deer hunting license in Michigan down from around 800,000 about 20 years ago according to DNR acting deer and elk specialist Chad Fedewa

According to the DNR this decrease in hunters has lead to a rise in the deer population

Specialist Chad Fedewa warns this could mean trouble for neighbors as a deer population too high could cause reduced forest regeneration, car deer accidents, and agricultural damage

Good Luck and happy hunting.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Committee debates concealed pistol carry at State Capitol

Senate legislators in committee discussed banning weapons in state legislative buildings. Senate bills 857 and 858 will prohibit people from carrying concealed weapons inside the State Capitol, State House of Representatives, or State Senate buildings. However, state legislators would still be able to carry concealed weapons inside the buildings. Neighbors on both sides voiced their opinions.

Read the full article: Committee debates concealed pistol Carry at State Capitol

