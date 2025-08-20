LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Mulliken Food Pantry Ice Cream Social

The Mulliken Area Food Pantry is trying to continue to help keep neighbors fed with an Ice Cream Social.

Rising utility costs have put an unexpected strain on the food pantry’s budget, and the Ice Cream Social aims to connect with supporters and drive donations.

It takes place tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. in the park behind the pantry.

First day of school

More of our neighbors are heading into the classroom for their first day of school today.

Lansing, Jackson and Mason students all begin their 2025-2026 school year this morning.

We are bringing continued back-to-school coverage throughout the day as the biggest chunk of our neighborhoods return to the classroom.

New Student Kick-off

College students are also returning to campus for the school year.

Lansing Community College is welcoming freshman students with a New Student Kick-off Event.

Students attending the event can get acquainted with the campus by meeting staff and finding their classrooms.

There will also be a scholarship drawing at the event... from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Downtown Campus Mall.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: Ice Cream Social, First Day of Classes, New Student Kick-off

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Wednesday morning forecast

Cloudy skies with some patchy fog this morning, giving way to sunshine in the afternoon.

Warm and less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

NNE winds at 6-12 mph.



WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Peace of mind for parents: Lansing School District prioritizing safety ahead of the new school year

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.