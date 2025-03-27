HAPPENING TODAY: housing resource fair, allergy tips, dog show

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 0326

Sun this morning gives way to variable clouds this afternoon.

Slight chance for passing light showers between noon and 5:00 PM.

Milder, with highs reaching the low to mid-50s.

Three top local stories

Lansing Housing Rights and Resource Fair

Are you looking for housing advice?

Lansing renters and homeowners can attend a Housing Rights and Resource Fair tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Letts Community Center in Lansing.

Neighbors attending the event can learn about several housing topics, including fair housing laws, affordable housing options, and first-time homebuyer assistance.

Allergy Season Tips

Allergy season is officially here in mid-Michigan, and an expert is offering tips for allergy relief.

A UM Health Sparrow primary care physician is discussing how the changing temperatures can impact health and worsen allergy symptoms.

The discussion will take place at Okems Jolly Road Primary Care at 12:30 p.m.

Kennel Club Dog Show

The Spring Cluster A-K-C Macomb and Jaxson Kennel Club Dog Show begins today in Mason at the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

According to the rules of the A-K-C, the show is open to all AKC-registered dogs.

The event is free to neighbors and is running today until Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Local officials react to President Trump's voting integrity executive order

President Donald Trump's executive order would require proof of citizenship and ballot not tabulated on Election Day to not count. Officials react to the order impacting Michigan elections.

