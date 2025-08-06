LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Housing forum

The City of Delta Township is holding a special board meeting tonight about the ABCs of Housing.

During the meeting, neighbors can learn about the current housing market, state and regional housing studies, and various housing programs and incentives.

Board members will also respond to questions that neighbors previously submitted.

It all begins at 6 p.m. at the Delta Township Administration Building in Room A.

Backpack giveaway

East Lansing parents have an opportunity to ease the burden on their wallets before the next school year at a backpack giveaway event.

Communities in Schools of Michigan is hosting its “We All Win” Backpack Giveaway today from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the TechSmith Headquarters.

Students from the East Lansing area are welcome to come and pick up some necessary school supplies.

Play4JA Family Field Day

Junior Achievement of Michigan is hosting a Family Field Day for our neighbors.

Anyone is welcome to attend the free event today to enjoy a mix of recreation and education before the new school year begins.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the event will be neurodivergent kid-friendly and will open for everyone from noon to 4 p.m. outside of the Best Furniture Outlet store in the Lansing Mall.

WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: housing forum, backpack giveaway, family field day

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Wednesday morning forecast

A mix of sun and clouds with isolated thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening.

Improved air quality is expected as smoke levels begin to drop.

Very warm and humid with highs climbing to the mid-80s.

WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Active violence training ahead of new school year

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.