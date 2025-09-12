Happening Today: house ceremony, treasurer application, home heating credit

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Waverly 75 House Ceremony

Throughout the week, the Waverly High School Class of 1975 has been building a Habitat for Humanity home for their 50th reunion.

Today, they are holding a dedication ceremony to celebrate the completion.

Township Treasurer

Meridian Township is looking for neighbors to apply for the Township Treasurer position.

Treasurer responsibilities include: collecting real and personal property taxes, pursuing delinquent personal property taxes, and receiving and depositing all township revenues and payments.

If you are interested in applying, the deadline is September 17th at 4 p.m.

Home Heating Credit Deadline

Do you want to lower the cost of heating your home during the winter months?

Neighbors can now apply to the Home Heating Credit, an assistance program that helped qualifying neighbors save an average of $180 last year.

The deadline to apply is September 30th, and you can learn how to apply here.



Another day of mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures is ahead.

Highs will climb to the low 80s this afternoon, around 5 degrees above normal.

Light SSW winds at 4-8 mph expected.

