Happening Today - Healthwise Lecture and 23rd Annual Pam Posthumus Signature Auction

Today's Weather Forecast

Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms possible today, mainly afternoon & evening.

Cooler than Monday, but still warm with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy outside of any showers, with a few breaks of sun possible.

Top local stories

McLaren Greater Lansing Healthwise Lecture Series

The McLaren Greater Lansing 2025 Healthwise Physician Lecture Series continues today, providing the community with essential health information directly from medical specialists.

Today’s session will focus on treating heart valve disease, presented by Dr. Majid Mughal. The event will be held at the McLaren Greater Lansing Event Center, located at 3101 Discovery Drive, Suite 200, in Lansing.

The lecture is open to the public and will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

23rd Annual Pam Posthumus Signature Auction

Children Trust Michigan is hosting the 23rd Annual Pam Posthumus Signature Auction. This event aims to raise funds for child abuse prevention initiatives in Michigan.

The auction will take place at the Breslin Student Event Center at Michigan State University in East Lansing, starting at 5 p.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

"Everybody's shell-shocked": Small businesses react to US-China tariff reduction

Small business owners are cautiously optimistic after the United States and China agreed to pause their ongoing tariff war, though many remain uncertain about long-term impacts.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/news/state/us-china-tariff-pause-brings-temporary-relief-for-small-business-owners

