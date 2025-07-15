Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Happening Today: healthcare recognition and Lansing road closure

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

UM Health recognition

UM Health is celebrating its national recognition in the Wall Street Journal.
The healthcare provider was featured for being the first health system in the country to use DAX, an innovative listening tool to help communicate with patients.
Today, officials are demonstrating this new technology at the UM Health-Sparrow building in Lansing.

Road closure

Lansing drivers, listen up, you could be impacted by a road closure this morning.
Northbound Downer Ave. From Grand River Ave. To Saginaw St. Will be closed for a fire hydrant repair.
Officials say southbound traffic will be maintained.
The closure is expected to begin at 8 a.m. this morning and end by the end of the day.

Continued sunny today with some lingering haze.

Hotter with highs climbing to around 90 degrees, but limited humidity.

Air quality is expected to improve slightly at the surface.

