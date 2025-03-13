HAPPENING TODAY: health lecture series, passport applications, community input

Sarah Poulos

(WSYM) - Hi, Mid-Michigan! Neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos here, joining a neighbor on the hunt for his first home.

Last month, I spoke with a local Realtor who told me that many first-time homebuyers are unprepared—whether they go over budget or simply don’t realize the additional costs that come with home ownership. That got me asking more questions, and I wanted to find out what first-time buyers can realistically afford.

I met with two Realtors and a Holt neighbor searching for his first home. Along the way, I learned about various assistance programs and discovered that the average price range for first-time buyers is between $150,000 and $200,000. Right now, 85 homes are available in Lansing within that budget.

Stay tuned for what I found out!

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 0313

Mostly sunny skies and warmer with highs climbing to the upper 50s.

First total lunar eclipse since 2022 begins tonight just before midnight.

Blood moon occurs during totality from 2:26 AM to 3:31 AM.

Three top local stories

2025 Healthwise Physician Lecture Series

McLaren Greater Lansing is launching its Physician lecture series today – a set of free events providing expert advice.

The first topic being discussed is “Unlocking Your Gut Health: Finding Relief from Stomach Pain and Symptoms."

You must register before attending the event from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. at McLaren Greater Lansing Event Center in Lansing.

Lansing Walk-in Passport Applications

The Lansing City Clerk’s Office is accepting passport applications today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salus Center. The partnership came after Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope noticed more queer people securing their legal documents.

Anyone can walk in during these hours to apply for a new passport, receive assistance, or renew an existing passport.

You must appear in person to apply.

Lansing Parks Community Input

The City of Lansing Parks and Recreation Department is looking for neighbor’s input.

Today the Department is hosting its second open house to gather neighbors’ opinions to update its Parks and Recreation Master Plan for the next five years.

A Ward 2 session will be held today from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Fenner Nature Center.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Spike in car break-ins hits Delta Township, targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles

The Eaton County Sheriff's office says six car break-ins happened in Delta Township last week. That is part of the 32 car theft-related incidents in the county since February 12th.

Read the full article: Spike in car break-ins hits Delta Township, targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles

