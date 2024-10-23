HAPPENING TODAY: From federal climate investments to airport security

LANSING, Mich. — What's happening today across our neighborhoods?

Federal climate investments for Lansing's

weatherization and solar energy programs

Officials celebrating the impact of historic federal climate investments in weatherization, energy efficiency, and solar energy in Lansing. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will be joined by other state and local officials. That event starts at Lansing City Hall at 9:30 this morning.

Airport full-scale emergency response exercise

Lansing's Capital Region International Airport is conducting a full-scale emergency response and disaster training exercise today from 11 am to 3 pm. The training will simulate a commercial aircraft craft. The exercise will not interfere with any arriving or departing schedules and passengers will have access to the main terminal building.

Housing Horror Stories 3 event

Yesterday we told you about efforts to improve housing affordability, and today Lansing renters are coming together to express their concerns about high rent prices, inadequate living conditions, and mistreatment from landlords. Neighbors will advocate for change at Housing Horror Stories 3 event from 6 pm to 8 pm this evening at The Fledge on Lansing's east side.

