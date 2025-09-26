Happening today: free rides for voters, Manufacturing Trade Show, Dam Jam Festival

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Free rides for voters

Neighbors in Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties can get free rides to register and vote.

Beginning today, CATA, EATRAN, and Clinton Transit are offering free transportation for neighbors to register to vote, return absentee ballots at drop boxes, vote early, and cast their ballot on election day.

Just let your driver know you are going for election purposes when you board.



Jackson Area Manufacturing Trade Show

It’s the final day of the second annual Jackson Area Manufacturing Trade Show.

Today is the student showcase, where 11th and 12th-grade Michigan students can learn about different manufacturing processes and career opportunities.

If your kid has a resume, tell them to bring it to the event!

Dam Jam Music Festival

The Dam Jam Music Festival continues this weekend, returning to where the festival originally began 10 years ago, along Lansing’s riverfront at Rotary Park.

Tonight from 5:01 – 11 p.m., neighbors can watch performances from School of Rock East Lansing's House Band, Lindsey King, and more.

Admission is free, but neighbors must register beforehand.

Patchy fog in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies.

Turning warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Light westerly winds at 4-8 mph.

