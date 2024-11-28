HAPPENING TODAY: free community meal and annual turkey trot

Russell Shellberg

(WSYM) - Happy Thanksgiving, Mid-Michigan! I’m your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg. We're just getting into the giving season, but we've already seen some incredible examples of care and support. Today we'll stop by the Greater Lansing Food Bank -- where neighbors are volunteering at the Greater Lansing Food Bank to help other neighbors have a Happy Thanksgiving. Over 55 volunteers helped to stock the shelves, sort food, and share a smile as they helped the food bank prepare for the holiday.

Have a great Thanksgiving -- and Go Lions!

Today's Weather Forecast

Tracking Snowfall for Later This Evening with Travel Impacts on Friday

Travel conditions to start the Thanksgiving holiday should be tame across our neighborhoods as we are tracking snowfall for later in the day. We could see some broken snow showers arrive more inland later this afternoon at around 3 PM. However, impacts from these light showers, should be tame with more accumulating snow sticking off to the west. Once we get into the overnight hours, we will watch more heavy bands of lake effect snow move into our neighborhoods and last throughout the day Friday. We are looking to see some travel impacts with these snow showers due to some breezy conditions and the heavier snowfall rates expected within these bands. Make sure you are staying weather-aware when heading out the door today and tomorrow. High temperatures today hover in the mid to upper 30's with wind chills making it feel in the 20's. Make sure to bundle up for the holiday.

Two top local stories

Giving Back to the Community

Neighbors looking for a free meal can attend the annual community Thanksgiving meal today at the Cristo Rey Campus in Lansing.

Thanksgiving meals will be served from 12 pm to 2 pm and To-go packaged meals for homebound seniors will be prepared starting at 10 am.

Lansing Turkey Trot

The annual Downtown Lansing Turkey Trot is back again this year.

The 5k run/walk starts at 9 a.m. on Grand Ave. between LCC and Play! Michigan Park. There are no race-day registrations, but neighbors can stop by to cheer on the runners. Proceeds from the race go to support the Michigan Running Foundation grant program.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Local businesses excited for Michigan Avenue construction pause

Michigan Avenue construction is paused for the holiday season. Local businesses are excited about the pause in construction, reporting increased foot traffic and sales just in time for the holidays. Construction is set to resume in March.

Read the full article: Local businesses excited for Michigan Avenue construction pause

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

