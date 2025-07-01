Happening Today: food and personal supplies drive, and a blood drive

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Community Food & Personal Supplies Drive

Throughout the month of July, neighbors can donate to those in need.

The Grand Ledge Area District Library is hosting a Community Food and Personal Supplies Drive to donate goods to the Grand Ledge Food Bank.

A list of items in need can be found here.

Blood Drive

According to Jackson Police, blood donations are lower during the holidays due to increased travel.

So, the Jackson Police Department is hosting a Community Blood Drive and offering neighbors a $25 e-gift card for anyone who attempts to donate.

The drive is from 1 – 5:30 p.m. at the Commonwealth Commerce Center in Jackson.

Walk-ins are welcome as the schedule allows, but appointments are preferred.

A leftover shower or thunderstorm is possible this morning; otherwise, mostly sunny today.

Milder and much less humid with highs in the low 80s.

Westerly winds at 5-15 mph will add to the increasing comfort level.



