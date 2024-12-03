Happening Today: Firefighter rally, township manager finalists, MiCareerQuest event

Asya Lawrence

Welcome to December Mid-Michigan! I’m your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here in Lansing learning about the “Pathway to Construction” program which is bringing the 2nd electric home to the Lansing community. The all- electric home will be equipped with solar panels and will save the future home owner money on electric bills. If this futuristic home interests you, it will be complete and on the market by March of 2025. Here’s a photo of the developer, Brent Forsberg, with a bottle he found from the original construction crew for good luck!!!

Today's Weather Forecast

Winds Pick up this Evening ahead of our next Snowfall

Air temperatures today are looking to break the recent trend of staying below freezing with highs expected at 33 degrees.

However, wind chill will continue to make all of our neighborhoods feel below freezing today. Our winds will pick up this evening with strong southwesterly flow. Tonight, we could expect gusts over 20 mph. Heading into tomorrow morning, winds will pick up exceeding 30 mph.

This trend will continue into the afternoon hours as a cold frontal passage advances through driving our next batch of snowfall.

Late Wednesday afternoon and into early morning Thursday, we could see some accumulating snow as well as hazardous travel conditions due to the breezy conditions.

Make sure you are staying weather aware when heading outside and we will continue to track the snow throughout the day today.

Three top local stories

At the Capitol

Firefighters are rallying at the Michigan State Capitol to push lawmakers to pass a bill to address the issue.

The bill has stalled in the house for more than a year and advocates say the inaction is putting remaining firefighters at risk.

The rally takes place today at 11 a.m Meridian Township to interview

In Meridian Township

The Meridian Township Board is interviewing finalists for the Township Manager position today at 1:30pm.

Neighbors can watch the interviews of Robert Hillard, Timothy Dempsey, and Timothy Schmitt at the Meridian Township Municipal Building.

The Township Board will select the next manager at their next meeting on December 17th.

In Lansing

A MiCareerQuest Capital Area event in Lansing seeks to introduce Michigan high school students to high-demand, high-wage jobs in the Lansing area.

High school and college students enrolled in Lansing-area schools, including those in the neighborhoods of Eaton, Clinton and Ingham counties, are invited to attend.

The free public session will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Lansing Center

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Senior affordable housing coming to Mason; What neighbors can expect

Mason City Manager Deborah Stuart says the need for senior affordable housing is large.

In May, City Council authorized a purchase agreement for a senior housing development on Temple Street.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/mason-leslie/senior-affordable-housing-coming-to-mason-what-neighbors-can-expect

