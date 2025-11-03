LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

New Fire Station 2 Opens

Mayor Andy Schor and Lansing Fire Department leadership will officially open the newly built Fire Station 2 today at 1:00 PM.

Located at 2114 N Grand River Ave, this modern facility replaces an older, outdated station that previously occupied the site.

The new station was made possible after Lansing residents approved a public safety millage.

Construction Project Completes Phase 1

Mayor Andy Schor, Public Service Department Director Andy Kilpatrick, and 3rd Ward Council Member Adam Hussain are announcing the completion of phase 1 of the two-year Pleasant Grove Road construction project.

The project includes full roadway rehabilitation, repaving, curb and gutter repairs, sidewalk repairs, and pavement marking work.

Jackson Begins Fall Leaf Collection Program

The City of Jackson's 2025 Fall Leaf Collection program begins today and will continue through December 5.

Neighbors are asked to place loose leaf piles along curbs at street level no more than 48 hours before their scheduled pickup.



Happening Today: Fire Station Opens, Road Project Completion, Leaf Collection

St. Johns Wilson Center project to begin visible construction after years of delays

