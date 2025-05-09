HAPPENING TODAY: fire dept. open house, police recruit graduation, survey reminder

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

May 9th friday morning forecast

A cold start in the morning with temperatures in the 30s, warming to the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Sunny skies expected with high pressure sitting over the Great Lakes.

Light NNE winds at 5-10 mph.

Three top local stories

Jackson Fire Department Open House

Neighbors will have the opportunity to check out the newly renovated Jackson Fire Station No. 2 at an open house this morning.

In addition to touring the station, neighbors can meet their local firefighters and learn about fire safety and emergency response.

The opening house takes place at Fire Station 2 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

LCC Police Academy Recruits Graduation

Lansing Community College is celebrating its 19 police academy recruits with a graduation ceremony.

Out of the 19 Mid-Michigan Police Academy recruits, 5 are women.

The 115th class graduation takes place tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dart Auditorium.

Mason Survey Reminder

Mason neighbors have just one weekend to complete the city’s 20-year corridor improvement plan survey.

The plan will update the 1.3-mile section of M-36 from US-127 to Ash St. with wayfinding signs, motorized and non-motorized infrastructure, and potential zoning changes.

Click here to complete the survey by May 12th.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

AMERICAN POPE: Jackson neighbors react

For the first time in history, an American will lead the Catholic Church. Jackson neighbors shared their excitement and hopes for the new Catholic leader.

