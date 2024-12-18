HAPPENING TODAY: final days of 2024 legislative session and a Jackson Police ham drive

Olivia Pageau

(WSYM) - Hey Mid-Michigan! It’s your Jackson Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau. We are just ONE WEEK away from Christmas, so I’m popping into a few of downtown Jackson’s shops to see how business is doing as neighbors are wrapping up their Christmas shopping. One of those businesses is a neighborhood favorite, Gilbert Chocolates! With chocolate coins, boxes, and Santas, they’ve got stocking stuffers galore!

Snow showers breaking out early this morning will briefly become a wave of steadier, light snow during the morning commute.

Snow tapers off by midday, leaving behind a few flurries and cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Less than 1” of snow is expected across our neighborhoods, with highs climbing to around average in the mid-30s.

State Legislature back in session

State Legislature is expected to be back in session today after a controversial day on Friday where House Republicans walked out of session.

The walkout was in response to the minimum wage and earned sick time bills not being brought up to the floor.

Several bills are up for vote today while state lawmakers push to get their priorities through on the final days of the 2024 legislative session.

Sexual assault survivors call for action

Lawmakers aren't the only ones at the State Capitol today.

Sexual assault survivors will be downtown Lansing at 11:45 a.m. calling for the House to pass the Statute of Limitations and Government Immunity Reforms that was passed by the Senate last week.

If the house passes the bills they will be sent to Gov. Whitmer's desk for her signature.

Jackson Police Ham Drive

Feeding the Community.

Jackson Police are hosting their second annual Ham Drive-Thru Event today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Neighbors can drive through the Jackson County Fairgrounds and get a free ham without even leaving their car.

Only one ham will be distributed per vehicle while supplies last.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Relinquishing weapons through a Lansing PILOT Program , here’s what we know

A new program aims to allow individuals facing domestic violence charges to voluntarily surrender their firearms before a conviction. Advocates like Tanesha Asha-kor, a domestic violence survivor, support the program but question its effectiveness.

Read the full article: Relinquishing weapons through a Lansing PILOT Program, here’s what we know

