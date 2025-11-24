Happening today: fall leaf collection and Snowplow Naming Contest

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Leaf Pickup Update

The City of Jackson continues its 2nd and final round of Fall Loose Leaf Collection in sections 1 and 6 this morning.

Neighbors are asked to place loose leaf piles along their curbs in the street to help the crew collect leaf piles more effectively.

Leaves will not be collected if the crew cannot access them, so make sure to move cars and other obstructions from the streets.

Fall leaf collection in Jackson will continue through December.

Plow Naming Contest

Our littlest neighbors in Grand Ledge have the opportunity to name the city’s four largest snowplows during a Snowplow Naming Contest.

Neighbors can submit their creative names by Wednesday by clicking here.

The winning names will be announced on December 4.



