Happening today: EV benefits, clean air conference, MSP Safety Day

EV Benefits to MI

State Representatives Julie Brixie and Angela Witwer are making a push for EVs.

Today at 11 a.m. at Ranney Park in Lansing, Representatives Brixie and Witwer are joining clean energy advocates for a press conference on the impact electric vehicles have on Michigan’s economy, public health, and energy security.

The event is part of the national Freedom to Drive tour, which showcases how EVs can offer neighbors more freedom.

Protecting Overburdened Communities Acts

And from clean energy to clean air, Senator Stephanie Chang and Representative Donovan McKinney are announcing two new bills today to help keep Michigan’s air clean.

They say the bills will help overburdened communities dealing with multiple sources of harmful pollution. Several clean air advocates will be joining Senator Chang and Representative McKinney at noon today at the House Office Building in Lansing.



MSP Safety Day

The Michigan State Police are hosting their annual Safety Day for families in our neighborhoods.

The event features around 40 different interactive and informational stations where neighbors can learn how to keep their kids safe.

Neighbors can learn from MSP troopers and other safety organizations at this free event at the MSP Headquarters in Dimondale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hot and humid again today with a mix of sun and clouds.

Isolated thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon.

Highs around 90 degrees, with heat indices closer to the mid 90s.

