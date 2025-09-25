Happening today: empowerment event and music festival

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

ATHENA WIN Evening of Empowerment

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce is honoring women leaders in the Greater Lansing community this evening at the 2025 ATHENA WIN Evening of Empowerment.

The winner of the 2024 ATHENA Leadership Award is returning for a presentation, along with several other prominent women leaders.

Dam Jam Music Festival

The annual Dam Jam Music Festival is back this time at a new location.

The festival is returning this weekend to its original location, Rotary Park in Lansing, for its 10th anniversary.

Neighbors can get into the festival for free but must register online.



Clouds and patchy fog in the morning will give way to increasing sunshine this afternoon.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly between 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Near-average temperatures, with highs climbing to the low 70s.



