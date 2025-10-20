LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Emergency Department opening

The grand opening of McLaren Grand Ledge's freestanding emergency department is set for this morning at 7 a.m.

This facility will provide enhanced access to critical healthcare services, including a full range of diagnostic imaging, for the Delta Township and Grand Ledge neighborhoods.

The department will accept its first patients today.

Road closure

Neighbors in Mason, you could be impacted by a road closure this morning.

Consumers Energy is closing Kipp Road for a gas main repair beginning this morning until Friday.

Detours will be posted.

"Howl”ween Dog Party

Meridian Township is celebrating Halloween today with the “Howl”ween Dog Party at the Large Dog Park (1990 Central Park Drive, Okemos) from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The event features a dog parade, costume contest, and various activities, with registration required for $5 per dog.

Don’t miss out on the fun—join in with your furry friends!



Happening today: emergency department opening, road closure, "Howl"ween Dog Party

Three dead in Bath Township plane crash presumptively identified

