Happening Today: election day, BWL open house, and National Night Out

Election Day

It’s election day for some special local primary elections in our neighborhoods.

We’re following several races, including Lansing mayor, two Lansing City Council seats, Hillsdale mayor, and a Meridian Township community and senior center proposal.

Polls open this morning from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

BWL Public Open House

BWL is holding the last of its public open houses to gather feedback on its new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

The IRP will help BWL assess future energy needs for customers and how it can meet those needs, allowing neighbors to learn about and be a part of the planning process.

No registration is required to attend the open house tonight from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Allen Neighborhood Center in Lansing.

National Night Out

East Lansing Police are co-hosting a National Night Out event with the East Lansing Public Library to help foster community relations between neighbors and law enforcement.

During the event, neighbors can enjoy a free cookout grilled by police officers with a touch-a-truck event for our littlest neighbors.

It all takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the East Lansing Public Library.

