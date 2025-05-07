HAPPENING TODAY: East Lansing Town Hall, USPS investments, law enforcement memorial

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Three top local stories

East Lansing Town Hall

East Lansing neighbors will have the opportunity to discuss the City’s preliminary Fiscal Year 2026 Budget tonight at East Lansing Town Hall.

In addition, neighbors can learn information about a proposed deficit reduction plan.

The town hall occurs at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center at 6 p.m.

USPS New Investments

Local impacts of federal investments.

USPS is highlighting new investments at its Jackson Sorting and Delivery Center.

The upgrades are part of a national 10-year, 40-billion-dollar strategic plan to modernize the nation’s postal network.

Upgrades include new vehicles and facility upgrades.

Jackson Law Enforcement Memorial

Law enforcement agencies across Jackson County are coming together to honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

During the event, officer names will be read during the “Roll Call of Heroes,” followed by a gun salute and taps.

The memorial takes place at noon in the TRUE Community City Square, and all neighbors are welcome.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

What impacts would cuts to public broadcasting have on our neighborhoods?

President Trump ordered a halt in federal funding to public broadcasters NPR and PBS in a recent executive order. Colin Jankowski looks at the impact of a local station.

Read the full article: What impacts would cuts to public broadcasting have on mid-Michigan?

