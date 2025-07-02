Happening Today: East Lansing lane closure and story time at MSU 4-H Children's Gardens

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Harrison Road lane closure

East Lansing neighbors, listen up because you could be impacted by road delays.

Beginning this morning, there will be intermittent, single-lane closures on Harrison Rd. between Grand River Ave. and Saginaw St. for soil borings related to the Harrison Rd. Rehabilitation Project.

Traffic will be maintained on both sides, but will be maintained using flag control, so expect delays when traveling this route.

Story time at MSU 4-H Children's Gardens

If your in the mood for stories and sunshine then head on over to the MSU 4-H Children's Garden

There volunteers and library staff will be scattered throughout the garden to share picture books with garden visitors.

The cost is free and is open to all neighbors.

The event is being held by the East Lansing Public Library

A mix of sun and clouds today, with the chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Very warm with highs climbing to the mid-80s, and continued low humidity.

Light westerly winds at 5-10 mph.

