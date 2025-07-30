Happening Today: early voting, lung cancer screening, community care drive

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Early Voting for Primary City Election

The Lansing City Primary Election is just one week away, and neighbors can cast their ballot early at the REO Elections office this afternoon from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During early voting, neighbors will feed their ballots into a tabulator, but the results will remain confidential and won’t be reported until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Neighbors can also drop off absentee ballots at the REO Elections office during this time.

Community Lung Cancer Screening

Detecting lung cancer at an early stage is crucial to helping neighbors survive.

McLaren Greater Lansing is offering a free community lung cancer screening event today.

You can stop by MSU Health Care at McLaren Greater Lansing Outpatient Imaging Center today from 5 to 8 p.m. to make sure your body is free of any cancer cells.

Community Care Drive

You can help support local neighbors by donating to a community care drive today.

Neighbors are being asked to donate food, period products and baby care products of any size for the SIREN/Eaton Shelter.

If you plan to donate, stop by Laura Delong Realty in Eaton Rapids from noon to 2 p.m.

early voting, lung cancer screening, community care drive

Wednesday morning forecast

Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening and overnight, mainly after 8:00 PM.

Milder and less humid overall, with highs in the low 80s.

Neighborhood check-in

