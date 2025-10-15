LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Drug Take-Back Event

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Delta Dental to help neighbors recycle their unused medications.

From 3-6 p.m., neighbors can stop by the visitor’s parking lot at Delta Dental in Okemos.

Controlled substances such as pain relievers, antidepressants, and cough medicine are all accepted, no questions asked.

Fresh Check Day

Fresh Check Day, an event on Michigan State’s campus, is promoting mental health and suicide prevention today from noon to 4 p.m. at People’s Park.

During the interactive event, neighbors can take part in peer-led activities, learn about campus resources, enjoy food, and enter prize giveaways.



College Night

Neighbors can learn more about higher education in Michigan at Lansing Community College’s College Night.

Tonight from 6 to 7:30 p.m., neighbors can meet representatives from more than 50 different Michigan colleges and universities.

All neighbors are welcome to attend this free college fair.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening today: drug take-back event, Fresh Check Day, College Night

WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Building 21 opens new teen support center seven years after devastating fire

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.